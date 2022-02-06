NY reports lowest percent positivity since omicron named variant of concern

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sits during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation’s fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York’s first ever female governor. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York reported its lowest percent positivity Sunday since omicron was named a variant of concern, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The percent positivity was 3.52 percent. On Saturday, 5,680 people tested positive for COVID in New York.

“This is great news in our fight against the virus, but we need to stay vigilant,” she said. “Mask up, get tested, and if you haven’t yet, get vaccinated and boosted.”

The wildly contagious omicron variant spurred a huge spike in cases around the world. Omicron cases were first identified in New York in December.

“I’m so proud of the work New Yorkers have put in to fight this winter surge,” Hochul said. “The trends continue to be promising, but it is important we continue to be vigilant so we can keep positivity rates low. If you haven’t, get vaccinated and get your booster as soon as possible, it is our best weapon against this virus.”