NY repeals ‘archaic’ law that banned haircuts by barbers on Sunday

NEW YORK — Barbers in New York just might make “a shave and a haircut” their new Sunday special.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law on Tuesday that decriminalizes barbering on Sundays. The new law went into effect immediately.

Until now, the “archaic” provision in New York State’s laws made it a misdemeanor to shave another person or cut their hair on a Sunday, according to Cuomo.

“This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century,” the governor said in a statement after signing the bill repealing the provision. “While not routinely enforced, I’m more than happy to sign this repeal into law and allow these businesses to determine what days they choose to operate.”