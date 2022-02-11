NY Public Service Commission responds to increase in Con Edison bills

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul talked about energy costs and broke ground on construction of the state’s first off-shore wind project off Long Island’s coast.

Lowering energy costs is a long term project; and a timely one, given a recent spike in Con Edison bills.

The Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities in the state, has sent a letter to Con Edison about the recent increases in the supply charge customers pay — that is the part of the bill that the utility can set based on its cost from its suppliers.

The state is asking the utility to give customers full value of cost-savings in the next billing cycle. They also want ConEd to reassess power supply billing practices and Improve communications.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation and city council members sent letters to the commission warning about the impact of future rate hike requests.

“Coming out of the pandemic, hard working people don’t have extra money to give to ConEd,” said Brooklyn City Councilmember Lincoln Restler.

In a written statement, Con Edison said it’s taking action “to address the increase in energy supply costs and its impact on our customers.”

“We are reviewing all of our practices that affect customer supply costs, including our energy-buying practices, the tools we use to reduce supply price volatility, the way we communicate changes in supply prices, and our programs to help customers who have fallen behind on their bills,” ConEd wrote.