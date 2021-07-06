NY Public Library returns to full service

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The New York Public Library welcomed back New Yorkers with a red carpet entrance at its Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library branch in midtown on Tuesday.

This is the first time all NYPL library branches are open at nearly full service after 15 months.

Aviv Alter, who came to read some books and magazines, says it feels great.

“I’m so happy that things are opening up and New York City is returning to normal,” Alter said. “I’m really happy to be here today.”

The libraries shut down in March of last year but reopened in phases starting with grab-and-go books last summer.

Fifteen months later, we’re here now.

“We’re back because New Yorkers need us to be back,” NYPL President Tony Marx said.

The newly renovated branch has seven floors including a rooftop giving you a chance to kick back and read a book while outside.



Here, along with all the other branches, open seating is making a comeback giving New Yorkers a chance to actually sit down and read. The days where you can just browse and linger in a library are here again.



“Every branch is visited by more New Yorkers than any other institution,” Marx said. “One of the reasons in addition to our great books and our amazing librarians and beautiful facilities is we are the place where people come most to use internet connectivity that they can’t afford at home.”



Whether you need to apply to a job or get some work done, dozens of computers are available for use connecting us together again.