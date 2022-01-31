NY program helps former inmates after prison release

For the more than 100,000 people released from prison in New York State every year, there is no soft-landing place.

Michael York, 42, was released in December after serving 23 years. He left prison and entered into a different and daunting world as the COVID pandemic plagued New York.

“Considering two decades removed from society, it’s pretty difficult…to get a footing in society,” York said.

D. Nkosi Cain, who was released from prison in 2004 after serving 18 years, has acted as a mentor for York, helping him navigate this new world.

“I felt homeless, I felt aimless, I felt lonely,” Cain said. “And at that time, I started looking around the ecosystem and decided if I ever got the opportunity, I would create something that would provide the support for those individuals being released and not having any direction.”

That led Cain to create a mentoring program called Touchdown NYC to connect returning citizens with mentors who know personally what it takes to rebuild life after incarceration.

“Touchdown NYC was really a process of me looking at the ecosystem and finding out what’s not there and looking at a more intimate way to provide that support for people transitioning,” he said.

In the month since his release, Cain has been able to connect York with coding programs and advocacy groups. He’s also helped him secure SNAP benefits, employment and Medicaid. The two meet twice a week to talk. Cain has helped York navigate his re-entry into society along a path that, for far too many, is fraught with obstacles and dangers that lead many backs into their old lives and ways, making the prison door a revolving one.

“Touchdown is not only designed to provide individualized mentorship for folks who are coming out, but we also try to partner with their family even before they even come out,” Cain said.

Cain’s vision for helping the formerly incarcerated caught the attention of the Robin Hood Foundation, which fights poverty throughout the five boroughs by partnering with, helping build, and fueling nonprofits like Touchdown NYC through their fellowship program.

‘Everything he’s lived through in his life. He has leadership within the community, he’s been through it and has big vision and deep understanding how systems work. So, it was a no-brainer for us to have him as one of the experts in our last fellowship cohort,” said Ollie Gillet of the Robin Hood Foundation’s Blue Ridge Labs.

While imprisoned, Cain, a lifelong Brooklyn resident who himself was mentored by an older inmate, went on to obtain five degrees, graduating from Bard College and The New York theological Seminary.

That trust and mentorship is already rubbing off on Michael York. Besides developing a creative writing curriculum with Cain for young at-risk kids, he’s training to be a mentor himself.

“Touchdown provided me with opportunity, a job opportunity and training, said York. “The provided me a foothold in society all together.”