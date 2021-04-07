NY police reform: 47 jurisdictions failed to submit plans by deadline, risk losing funding

NEW YORK — Nearly 50 jurisdictions in New York did not submit police reform plans to the state by the April 1 deadline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Under the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, the Cuomo administration has the authority to withhold up to 50% of state and federal funds from jurisdictions that failed to produce a plan.

The governor said 450 out of 497 jurisdictions submitted police reform plans on time.

“That is a phenomenal, phenomenal accomplishment,” he added.

State Attorney General Letitia James will install a monitor to oversee compliance for the 47 jurisdictions that did not submit plans.

The governor, speaking during a budget briefing, said the jurisdictions who did not file on time have been put on notice. He did not say which jurisdictions failed to comply. PIX11’s request for further information was not immediately returned by the governor’s office.

The Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative was announced in June 2020 in response to unrest in New York City and across the country following the death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis.

Cuomo said it was clear the time had come for meaningful police reform and issued an executive order requiring local governments and police departments to formulate a plan addressing excessive use of force, implicit bias and crowd management — among other facets of policing.

“We’re not going to fund police agencies in this state that do not look at what has been happening, come to terms with it and reform themselves,” the governor had said.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined a massive police reform proposal in March that focuses on five goals.

Transparency and accountability

Community representation

Recognition of racialized policing

Decriminalization of poverty

Diverse, resilient, and supportive NYPD