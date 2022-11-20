NEW YORK (PIX11) — State police ramped up surveillance and protection efforts for New York communities at risk of hate crimes in the wake of a thwarted attack on Jewish communities in New York City and a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado.

There were also local efforts in New York City. The NYPD stationed officers at Jewish buildings out of an abundance of caution, officials said Sunday. Commissioner Keechant Sewell, in a Trans Day of Remembrance tweet, said her department stood with “the LGBTQIA+ community as we condemn violence of any kind in NYC and everywhere.”

Outside the five boroughs, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to stand against hate. State police have been in contact with the NYPD. They’re monitoring social media for any threats. The State Police’s Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit is also conducting outreach to LGBTQ and Jewish communities.

“I have directed the New York State Police to ramp up monitoring and increase support for communities that are potential targets of hate crimes,” Gov. Hochul said. “Here in New York, we will not tolerate violence or bigotry toward any community.”

