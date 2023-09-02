LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two North Carolina men were arrested on Friday for leaving 19 puppies in a car with no food or water and endangering the welfare of a child, the Suffolk County Police Department announced on Saturday.

Officers on patrol on Friday night, approached a 2022 Jeep Compass and noticed two men in the vehicle, they had 19 Pitbull puppies separated in two crates. The puppies were without sufficient air, shelter, food, and water.

They were also covered in feces, police said.

Russel Brown, 67, and Jamer Belle, 28, were arrested. Upon further investigations, police found two loaded firearms in the car, and a 2-year-old child in the vehicle, officials said.

Brown and Belle were taken into custody and charged with 19 counts of neglect of an impounded animal, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

They were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The 2-year-old was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services, police said.