NY parents pay some of the highest childcare costs in the US — a state senator wants to change that

RIVERDALE, the Bronx — After mother Alina Dowe gave birth to twins, she found the cost to care for them was “actually more than our mortgage and our maintenance together.”

She’s not alone. New Yorkers pay some of the highest childcare costs in the nation, and one state lawmaker is trying to change that.

State Sen. Jabari Bisport recently wrapped up a state-wide tour, where he spoke with parents, daycare center owners and childcare workers. Their experiences inspired new legislation he just introduced in Albany, the Universal Childcare Act.

Bisport told PIX11 News he wants the state to “invest about $5 billion into rapidly scaling up the infrastructure for childcare to build more capacity.”

For childcare, Bisport said he believes the state should “make it free for all parents as a public service in the same way as enrolling your kid in local school.”

The legislation also calls for higher wages for childcare workers.

Bisport is now working to get more support for the newly introduced legislation in Albany.