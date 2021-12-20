NY officials say lockdowns aren’t in the cards as omicron progresses

NEW YORK — Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio each echoed the same sentiment as omicron rattles the nerves — and infects scores of people — in New York.

“We really truly do not anticipate any shut downs,” said Hochul.

“We should avoid lockdowns, we should avoid shutdowns, we should avoid restrictions,” said de Blasio.

Despite New York’s record number of COVID cases each day, both the city and state’s chief executives said there will be a limit on actions they will take.

Each cited vaccines and the omicron variant possibly being more mild as reasons hospitals may not see the same urge we saw last winter or the beginning of the pandemic.

For his part, de Blasio said his departure from office in just about two weeks is not a factor in his choices going forward.