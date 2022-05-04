NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several lawmakers vowed to strengthen abortion protections in New York City and New York State as the Supreme Court considers overturning the landmark case Roe V. Wade.

Some have braced for New York to become a safe haven for abortions. Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York would be there for those in need.

“My promise is that in the state of New York we will not stand idly by,” she said. “Anyone who needs care, we welcome you with open arms.”

State Sen. Liz Kreuger recently introduced a new bill in Albany to protect New York doctors from being arrested for providing abortions services to out-of-state women. State Sen. Cordell Cleare just proposed a law to ensure local abortion providers have the grand funding they need ahead of a potential increase in patients.

“The organizations and community-based groups that are caring for women and getting them access to care are already overburdened and underfunded,” Cleare told PIX11 News.