NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City and Westchester Basket Brigade needs a little help this year to complete its annual Thanksgiving basket handout.

Due to the rising cost of food, the nonprofit is asking New Yorkers to donate money to feed a family on Turkey Day. With a $55 donation, the local nonprofit can feed a family of four on Thanksgiving.

Each of the baskets usually contains turkey, potatoes, yams, stuffing, green beans, and much more.

In 2022, the Basket Brigade fed over 850 families in New York.

Volunteers typically assemble baskets the week before Thanksgiving.

The New York City and Westchester Basket Brigade provides baskets to:

Bowen Memorial Baptist Church – Mount Vernon, N.Y.

The Barnard School – New Rochelle, N.Y. – Barnard Early Childhood Center

Trinity Elementary School – New Rochelle, N.Y.

Greenburgh/Elmsford Community Action Program CAP

North American Family Institute – Elmsford, N.Y.

Our Lady of Shkodra, Hartsdale, N.Y.

In New York City the nonprofit provides baskets to:

PATHHSEO, the Bronx, N.Y.

Nazareth House, Manhattan, N.Y.

Park Ave Thorpe, the Bronx, N.Y.

Thorpe Family Residence, Bronx, N.Y.

Power and Wisdom of God Ministry, the Bronx, N.Y.

Brownsville Partnership an initiative of Community Solutions, Brooklyn, N.Y.

