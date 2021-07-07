Trees uprooted, power lines down after powerful storms hit NY, NJ

Local News

NEW JERSEY — High winds uprooted trees and knocked out power for thousands across New York and New Jersey when strong thunderstorms swept through the region on Tuesday.

The severe storms whipped through much of New Jersey, as well as New York City, Long Island, Westchester and parts of Pennsylvania during the evening hours.

The storms brought heavy rain, strong, damaging winds and large hailstones. Winds were up to 60 mph in some areas, while lightning lit up the sky and thunder rumbled across the region.

Trees and power lines were down in parts of New Jersey, while trees and branches were also brought down in Staten Island and parts of Queens in the city.

Tens of thousands across New Jersey were left without power, including air conditioning, as intense heat and humidity settled into the area, making things even more unbearable.

Thousands were still without power early Wednesday, as more oppressive heat and humidity were expected.

If you are experiencing an outage or see downed wires, be sure to report it to your local utility company.

