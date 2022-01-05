NEW YORK — Several schools throughout New York and New Jersey announced delayed openings Wednesday morning due to treacherous icy conditions on the roads after early-morning freezing rain.
The icy roads and highways caused several accidents and road closures across the region, prompting some local authorities to advise drivers to stay off the roads until later in the day if possible.
See the full list of closures and delayed openings:
New York
- Ardsley UFSD – Delayed two hours
- Bedford Central SD – Delayed three hours
- Brewster CSD (Putnam) – Delayed two hours
- Byram Hills CSD (Westchester) – Delayed three hours
- Croton-Harmon UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- Edgemont UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- Elmsford UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- Hendrick Hudson CSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- Irvington UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- Lakeland CSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- North Salem CSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- Pelham UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- Port Chester-Rye UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- Rye City SD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- Rye Neck UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- UFSD-Tarrytowns (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- Valhalla UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
- White Plains City SD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours
New Jersey
- Cliffside Park SD – Delayed two hours
- Kennelon Bor. SD – Delayed two hours
- Madison Public Schools – Delayed two hours
- Marlboro Twnsp SD – Delayed two hours
- Morris Co. VSD – Delayed two hours
- Morris Plains – Delayed two hours
- Mount Arlington Public E.S. – Delayed two hours
- Mountainside SD – Delayed two hours
- Pompton Lakes Public Schools – Delayed start, check school site for details
- Ringwood SD – Delayed openings
- Riverdale SD – Closed, check school site for details
- Rockaway Bor. SD – Closed on Jan. 5, Virtual Jan. 6-7
- Roxbury Public Schools – Delayed two hours
- Sayreville SD – 90 minute delay for preschool – 8th grade