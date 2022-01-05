NEW YORK — Several schools throughout New York and New Jersey announced delayed openings Wednesday morning due to treacherous icy conditions on the roads after early-morning freezing rain.

The icy roads and highways caused several accidents and road closures across the region, prompting some local authorities to advise drivers to stay off the roads until later in the day if possible.

See the full list of closures and delayed openings:

New York

Ardsley UFSD – Delayed two hours

Bedford Central SD – Delayed three hours

Brewster CSD (Putnam) – Delayed two hours

Byram Hills CSD (Westchester) – Delayed three hours

Croton-Harmon UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

Edgemont UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

Elmsford UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

Hendrick Hudson CSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

Irvington UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

Lakeland CSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

North Salem CSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

Pelham UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

Port Chester-Rye UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

Rye City SD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

Rye Neck UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

UFSD-Tarrytowns (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

Valhalla UFSD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

White Plains City SD (Westchester) – Delayed two hours

New Jersey

Cliffside Park SD – Delayed two hours

Kennelon Bor. SD – Delayed two hours

Madison Public Schools – Delayed two hours

Marlboro Twnsp SD – Delayed two hours

Morris Co. VSD – Delayed two hours

Morris Plains – Delayed two hours

Mount Arlington Public E.S. – Delayed two hours

Mountainside SD – Delayed two hours

Pompton Lakes Public Schools – Delayed start, check school site for details

Ringwood SD – Delayed openings

Riverdale SD – Closed, check school site for details

Rockaway Bor. SD – Closed on Jan. 5, Virtual Jan. 6-7

Roxbury Public Schools – Delayed two hours

Sayreville SD – 90 minute delay for preschool – 8th grade