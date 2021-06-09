Thousands still without power across NJ, NY after storms hit tri-state

Utility crews work as power outages continue across the tri-state area.

NEW YORK — Over 4,000 customers were still without power early Wednesday morning across the tri-state area after severe thunderstorms rolled through the region Tuesday.

Several thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon for parts of north Jersey and New York City.

New Jersey was the heaviest hit in terms of outages, according to PSE&G. Over 3,400 customers across the Garden State were waking up without power Wednesday.

As of 5 a.m., Bergen County had nearly 2,100 without power, with Essex and Union counties each having over 130 customers without service.

Jersey Central Power & Light reported 1,063 customers out of service Wednesday morning.

In New York, ConEdison reported just over 560 customers without power early Wednesday, with most of those outages in Brooklyn.

PSE&G Long Island reported only around five customers still without service.