NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday marks 10 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated the tri-state area, bombarding people’s homes, businesses and everyday routines.

The storm that originated in the Caribbean forever changed history along the East Coast, particularly in New Jersey and New York.

Sandy came ashore in October 2012, impacting every ocean-adjacent waterfront, from the Jersey Shore to neighborhoods along the East River, such as the South Street Seaport. The superstorm resulted in the death of at least 44 New Yorkers, flooded 51 miles of city land and left 2.5 million residents without power. All of this created $19 billion in damages. In New Jersey, Sandy is blamed for 12 deaths.

An unprecedented effort began to fortify the densely populated coastline against the next big storm. Concrete and steel walls meant to help hold back the sea were hidden beneath rebuilt dunes and beach boardwalks. Tunnels near New York’s harbor were equipped with giant flood doors.

Mayor Eric Adams has called on the federal government to create a coastal infrastructure formula funding program that would provide approximately $8.5 billion dollars in pre-disaster mitigation grant funding. This would enable New York City to complete critical resiliency projects.

“I think everyday New Yorkers understand the goal is to be proactive and be prepared,” Adams said.

There are several events happening Friday and into the weekend to mark the 10-year anniversary of Sandy. On Friday morning, Adams, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy are all expected to make announcements related to climate and education.

There are also dozens of advocates and elected officials who will be calling on the state and federal governments to pass bills that would make their areas more energy-efficient and healthier.