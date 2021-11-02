NY, NJ Election Day: Live updates

A child stands with their mother as she votes at Frank McCourt High School on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Polls open Tuesday morning for voters across New York and New Jersey.

Below, you’ll find resources for both states, as well as live updates from PIX11 News on all the key area races:

New York

New York City Election Day polling info

Polls in New York City open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. City voters can find their Election Day polling site at the Board of Elections website.

Polling places for early voting and primary day can often be different, so be sure to check your poll site information before heading out to vote.

The battle for NYC’s mayoral seat

With current Mayor Bill de Blasio set to step down due to term limits, two candidates are vying for what’s been called the “second toughest job in America.”

And with issues including pandemic recovery potentially on their plate, candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa will have their work cut out for them if elected.

Democratic candidate Adams, who currently serves as Brooklyn borough president, is favored to win the general election and become the city’s next mayor, according to a poll from PIX11, NewsNation and Emerson College. Democrats outnumber Republicans in New York City nearly seven-to-one.

The Republican candidate, Sliwa, has promoted himself as the candidate best suited to deal with New York City’s uptick in crime. Among one of his campaign promises is hiring an additional 3,000 people for the NYPD.

Other key NYC races

Mayor isn’t the only city leadership spot up for grabs. New Yorkers will also elect a new comptroller, public advocate and several city council members. New borough presidents will also be chosen for each of the five boroughs, and Manhattan will elect a new district attorney.

Other measures on the ballot

In addition to the races for mayor and other leadership positions, New York voters will also vote on five ballot proposals. PIX11 News broke down the questions, which tackle everything from future elections to the environment.

New Jersey

New Jersey Election Day polling info

New Jersey voters can cast their ballot starting at 6 a.m. The polls close at 8 p.m.

Polling locations can be found via the state’s Division of Elections website. Polling places and times may differ for early voting and Election Day voting.

The New Jersey governor race

Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is being challenged by Republican Jack Ciattarelli. If Murphy wins re-election, he will be the first Democrat to do so in the state in nearly 44 years.

The race for governor of the Garden State has tightened leading up to Election Day, with 44% percent of voters polled by PIX11 News, NewsNation and Emerson College saying they favor Ciattarelli.

Stick with PIX11 News for updates on all the area’s biggest races as information comes in.