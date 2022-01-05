NEW YORK — Drivers in New York and New Jersey have been advised to use caution when driving Wednesday morning due to icy conditions.
There were scattered pockets of light freezing rain Wednesday morning, which caused slick roads and pockets of ice on streets in some areas.
Icy conditions have also prompted several schools in the region to delay openings.
New Jersey Department of Transportation warned motorists of freezing rain and melted snow, advising them to “use extra caution, go slow and assume wet pavement is black ice.”
Crashes are reported across parts of the region.
The Goethals Bridge is closed in both directions due to salting operations, while the Interstate 95 southbound lanes in the Westchester-Connecticut border are closed because of a crash.
In South Brunswick, New Jersey, police have advised motorists to avoid traveling for the next three hours due to “very hazardous roads,” which have been attributed to more than 24 vehicles involved in crashes or have gone off the road.
The Yonkers Police Department in Westchester County advised people not to drive if they don’t have to and plan accordingly.
In Nassau County, all lanes of Northern Boulevard are closed between Mill River Road and Remsen Lane in Muttontown and in the vicinity of the Roslyn Viaduct due to icy roads. Motorists should use alternate roadways.
In East Rutherford, severe icing conditions have caused multiple crashes, causing mulitple lanes of Rt. 3 and Rt. 120 impassable and to “avoid travel.”
Parsippany police have also asked motorists to refrain from driving until later in the morning as they have responded to numerous accidents around the town.
In Westchester County, police advised people to stay off roads, if possible.
The ramp from the eastbound Cross County Parkway to the northbound Bronx River Parkway is closed as authorities investigation a crash while a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Pelham.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for New York CIty, Long Island, Westchester, Putnam and Orange counties in New York.
Winter weather advisories have also been issued for eastern Bergen, eastern Essex, eastern Passaic, eastern Union, Hudson, western Bergen, western Essex, western Passaic, western Union, Hunterson, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties.