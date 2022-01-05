NEW YORK — Drivers in New York and New Jersey have been advised to use caution when driving Wednesday morning due to icy conditions.

There were scattered pockets of light freezing rain Wednesday morning, which caused slick roads and pockets of ice on streets in some areas.

Icy conditions have also prompted several schools in the region to delay openings.

New Jersey Department of Transportation warned motorists of freezing rain and melted snow, advising them to “use extra caution, go slow and assume wet pavement is black ice.”

Freezing rain and melted snow is making for a slippery morning commute. Please use extra caution, go slow and assume wet pavement is black ice. pic.twitter.com/2sabgdiT9k — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) January 5, 2022

Crashes are reported across parts of the region.

The Goethals Bridge is closed in both directions due to salting operations, while the Interstate 95 southbound lanes in the Westchester-Connecticut border are closed because of a crash.

The Goethals Bridge NY Bound and NJ Bound all lanes are blocked due to salting operations. — Goethals Bridge. Wear a Face Covering. (@PANYNJ_GB) January 5, 2022

In South Brunswick, New Jersey, police have advised motorists to avoid traveling for the next three hours due to “very hazardous roads,” which have been attributed to more than 24 vehicles involved in crashes or have gone off the road.

VERY HAZARDOUS ROADS – Over 24 cars are involved in crashes or have gone off the road. Most secondary roads are sheets of ice. Avoid traveling for next three hours. — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) January 5, 2022

The Yonkers Police Department in Westchester County advised people not to drive if they don’t have to and plan accordingly.

Rough commute this morning, leave early and plan accordingly.



Icy conditions being reported, don't drive right now if you don't have to. #YonkersPD pic.twitter.com/maCFo5syzP — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) January 5, 2022

In Nassau County, all lanes of Northern Boulevard are closed between Mill River Road and Remsen Lane in Muttontown and in the vicinity of the Roslyn Viaduct due to icy roads. Motorists should use alternate roadways.

In East Rutherford, severe icing conditions have caused multiple crashes, causing mulitple lanes of Rt. 3 and Rt. 120 impassable and to “avoid travel.”

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Severe icing conditions ERPD is on the scene of multiple crashes with multiple lanes of Rt 3 & Rt 120 impassable – AVOID TRAVEL — East Rutherford Police (@ERutherfordPD) January 5, 2022

Parsippany police have also asked motorists to refrain from driving until later in the morning as they have responded to numerous accidents around the town.

The roads are extremely slick and we are currently responding to numerous accidents around town. Please use extreme caution if you're heading out this morning. If possible please refrain from driving until later this morning after the roads can be treated. pic.twitter.com/0D32ksZE5h — Parsippany Police Department (@ParPolice) January 5, 2022

In Westchester County, police advised people to stay off roads, if possible.

The ramp from the eastbound Cross County Parkway to the northbound Bronx River Parkway is closed as authorities investigation a crash while a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Pelham.

Multiple accidents, severe icing conditions on our parkways. Stay off the roads if you can. The ramp from the E/B Cross County Parkway to the N/B Bronx River Parkway is closed for an accident investigation. There is also a multi-vehicle crash blocking the N/B Hutch in Pelham. pic.twitter.com/ZNDWEwpfmD — Westchester County PD (@WCPDNY) January 5, 2022

A winter weather advisory has been issued for New York CIty, Long Island, Westchester, Putnam and Orange counties in New York.

Winter weather advisories have also been issued for eastern Bergen, eastern Essex, eastern Passaic, eastern Union, Hudson, western Bergen, western Essex, western Passaic, western Union, Hunterson, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties.