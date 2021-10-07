NY, NJ, CT, PA team up to share gun crime information

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The governors of four northeastern states are agreeing to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes.

Governors in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania signed a 10-page agreement Thursday to exchange gun crime data for use only by law enforcement. The agreement includes provisions governing security and mandated notice if the information is misused.

The four Democratic governors say the initiative will help target gun networks that cross state lines.

The states plan to share details they get from federal government reports that show who first bought and sold guns recovered during criminal investigations.

