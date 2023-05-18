NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York/New Jersey is expecting to host at least eight games at MetLife Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

“Eight games, we believe we’re going to have,” Adams said at an event in Times Square. New Jersey’s governor backed the New York City mayor’s statement.

“The mayor just said it, we think we’re going to get at least eight games. That’s eight ‘Super Bowls’ in six weeks, just extraordinary,” Murphy said. “This is going to be the biggest deal we’ve ever seen in this region.”

Adams added that New York/New Jersey is also pushing to host the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The decision will be made by FIFA, which is expected in early fall, The New York Times reported.

“We need the finals here,” Adams said. “By bringing the World Cup here, the biggest stage on the globe, there’s no place like New York, New Jersey.”

Their remarks came at a launch event in Times Square for the unveiling of the New York/New Jersey host city’s official logo for the tournament. Billboards in Times Square showcased the logo. “WE ARE NYNJ” was also unveiled as the official brand for the New York/New Jersey host city.

New York/New Jersey was selected as one of the 16 host cities for the 2026 tournament, which is being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Eleven cities is the U.S., three cities in Mexico and two cities in Canada will host matches. It will be the first time that three countries have hosted the World Cup.

The U.S. last hosted the men’s World Cup in 1994. Giants Stadium, as it was then known, hosted seven games in that tournament, including a quarterfinal and semifinal match. The 1994 World Cup was the most attended in history. Murphy guaranteed the excitement in the region will also be there in 2026.

“Every single ticket will be sold out, I guarantee it no matter who’s playing,” Murphy said Thursday.