NY, NJ, Conn. agree on dividing up federal transit aid

NEW YORK — After months of negotiations, New York and its two neighboring states have finally agreed on how to divide up billions in federal COVID-19 relief money aimed at public transit.

Under the agreement, New York will receive about $10.8 billion, New Jersey will get about $2.6 billion and Connecticut will receive about $474 million. The agreement was announced Tuesday by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“”The New York City and tri-state region can’t fully recover from the pandemic without our transit agencies effectively and efficiently moving millions of people in and out of New York City each day,” Hochul said. “As a result of a series of productive conversations with my fellow governors, I’m glad that we have reached an agreement that is beneficial to all.”

Transit systems in the region lost more than 90% of their ridership during the height of the pandemic, causing steep drops in revenue.