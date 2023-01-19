FORT LEE, N.J. (PIX11) — A Democratic member of Congress joined with a fellow congressman from across the aisle and across the Hudson River to announce a bipartisan measure meant to stop congestion pricing in its tracks. The proposed bill would cut off federal funding to the MTA if it goes ahead with the congestion pricing plan.

Congestion pricing would charge drivers anywhere from $5 to $23 for taking their cars below 60th Street in Manhattan. New York State, along with New York City, have passed laws requiring the plan to be implemented. It has not happened yet, even though there are tentative plans to put it in place before the end of this year.

If that happens, announced U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, and U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, they will block federal funding for the MTA.

“Our Anti-Congestion Tax legislation,” Gottheimer said at a late morning news conference at the entrance to the George Washington Bridge, “will freeze federal dollars sent each year to the MTA — which totals approximately $2 billion a year — if the agency insists on barreling ahead with this $23-dollar-a-day tax.”

Lawler elaborated with a message directed right at the MTA. “If you’re going to move forward with this, then you don’t need our federal dollars any more, and you’re not getting one damn cent of it,” he said.

Some public transit advocates, like the Riders Alliance, are skeptical that the proposed legislation could gain traction.

“The fact is,” said Danny Pearlstein, Riders Alliance policy and communications director, “Manhattan is the best served by public transit than anywhere in the United States. It’s choking on traffic as it is, and we need actual solutions, not just grandstanding.”

Also on Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that congestion pricing is going forward. It is scheduled to begin by the end of this year, but she wouldn’t commit to a specific date.

The plan’s revenues, expected to total $1 billion per year, would go directly to improve public transportation, according to the MTA.

However, drivers who spoke with PIX11 News all had expectedly negative comments about congestion pricing.

“It’s a ripoff,” said a man in a silver sedan. “It’s definitely a ripoff.”

A livery driver said that congestion pricing would make a difficult economic situation that much more challenging.

“It’s very tough,” he said, adding that people are paying “$4, $5 for a dozen eggs.” Adding congestion pricing to people’s budgets, he said, means “it’s very tight for people.”

However, some orders of public transportation felt differently about congestion pricing. One subway passenger, who just gave her first name, Red, said, “That’s a really good idea because I think that public transportation needs a lot of help.”

“There’s a lot of people who ride the subway,” she continued. It needs to improve.”

However, another subway rider expressed skepticism that congestion pricing will benefit public transportation, as it is mandated to do.

“It’s like the lottery — it’s supposed to go to education, [but doesn’t],” he said. “I don’t know if it’ll go where they say it’s going to go,”

For its part, the MTA issued a statement through a spokesperson, Chief of External Relations John J. McCarthy. It said, in part, “…congestion pricing is established New York State law. Anyone serious about the environment and reducing gridlock understands that congestion pricing is good for the environment, good for getting fire trucks, buses and delivery vehicles through the city, and good for the 90% of people who depend on mass transit.”