NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nathan’s Famous is kicking off National Hot Dog Day this week with five cent franks at various locations throughout New York.

Beginning Thursday at 11 a.m., customers can purchase Nathan’s hot dogs for the original price of when the restaurant first opened in 1916.

However, the special price is only available at specific locations until 1 p.m., with a limit of two hot dogs per order.

Here is a list of participating New York locations:

2001 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

200 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475

569 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

1203 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY 11510

1086 The Arches Cir Suite 1086, Deer Park, NY 11729

2713 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710

50 Sunrise Hwy Lindenhurst, NY 11757

2148 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10462

314 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725

279 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746

350 Sills Rd #101, Yaphank, NY 11980

850 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603

185 Morris Avenue, Holtsville, NY 11742

2 South Drive, Yonkers, NY 10704

2784 Linden Blvd., Brooklyn, NY 11208

19 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601

1001 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale, NY 11735

28-55 Ulmer Street, Whitestone, NY 11357

29 Fitzgerald Street, Yonkers, NY 10710