NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nathan’s Famous is kicking off National Hot Dog Day this week with five cent franks at various locations throughout New York.
Beginning Thursday at 11 a.m., customers can purchase Nathan’s hot dogs for the original price of when the restaurant first opened in 1916.
However, the special price is only available at specific locations until 1 p.m., with a limit of two hot dogs per order.
Here is a list of participating New York locations:
- 2001 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
- 200 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475
- 569 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
- 1203 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY 11510
- 1086 The Arches Cir Suite 1086, Deer Park, NY 11729
- 2713 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710
- 50 Sunrise Hwy Lindenhurst, NY 11757
- 2148 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10462
- 314 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725
- 279 Walt Whitman Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746
- 350 Sills Rd #101, Yaphank, NY 11980
- 850 N Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603
- 185 Morris Avenue, Holtsville, NY 11742
- 2 South Drive, Yonkers, NY 10704
- 2784 Linden Blvd., Brooklyn, NY 11208
- 19 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601
- 1001 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale, NY 11735
- 28-55 Ulmer Street, Whitestone, NY 11357
- 29 Fitzgerald Street, Yonkers, NY 10710