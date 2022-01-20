NY moves ahead with plans for new train corridor in Brooklyn and Queens

A rendering from the state and MTA shows the Interborough Express project. (Courtesy of MTA)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 14-mile stretch of train tracks could shorten the commute between Brooklyn and Queens.

Currently, the corridor currently carries freight between Sunset Park and Jackson Heights.

Earlier this month, in her State of the State speech, Governor Kathy Hochul announced support for the Interborough Express.

Thursday, she announced the findings of feasibility study. It identified three possibilities along the rail line: heavy rail similar to Long Island Rail Road, a light rail system or creating lanes dedicated to bus rapid transit.

The state’s full report is available on the MTA’s website.

Riders are excited about the possibility of an easier trip between Brooklyn and Queens.

Neighbors along the route said they want to hear more details, citing concerns about noise and the smell from the current freight loads.

A timeline has not been announced for public meetings or potential construction dates. The report said the public will help shape the future of the project, including station locations.

The tracks and right of way around the area are owned by LIRR and the rail company CSX.