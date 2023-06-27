LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island woman barricaded herself and her kids inside a home on Monday in an attempt to avoid them being removed by Child Protective Services, police said.

Ashley Ricks, 25, refused to cooperate when CPS showed up to remove her two children – a 2-year-old and 1-month-old – from her home in Locust Valley, according to police. Authorities said CPS was acting on an emergency removal for the “health and well-being” of the children.

The mother became irate and barricaded herself and her children in a bedroom, police said. Ricks also ignored several pleas to cooperate with the agency, authorities added.

Officers were then called in to assist with the safety of the children.

Once the officers gained access to the bedroom, Ricks tried to kick and punch the cops, and attempted to bite them as she held onto her children, officials said. After the scuffle, officers safely removed both children and placed the mom under arrest.

Ricks has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

The officers sustained some injuries during the arrest. They were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.