NEW YORK — New year, new minimum wage in New York.
Employers in Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties will be required to raise their minimum wage to $15 per hour beginning Dec. 31, according to the state Labor Department. Tip credits for hospitality and salary basis thresholds will also increase.
The wage hike is part of a statewide initiative enacted in the 2016-17 state budget that includes a phased approach to the increases. New York City’s $15 minimum wage went into full effect at the end of 2019. Fast food workers statewide also currently receive at least $15 minimum wage.
Employers in the rest of the state will be required to increase their minimum wage to $13.20 per hour on Dec. 31, per the Labor Department. When that increase is complete, the minimum wage will be raised annually until it reaches $15.
Employers are required by law to notify their workers of wage increases through a pay notice that includes the new rate, how the employee is paid, and when payday is.
For more information or to file a wage theft complaint, call the state Labor Department at 1-888-469-7365.