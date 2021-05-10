NY military veterans launch unique jewelry collection benefiting service members

NEW YORK — A pair of military veterans from New York are on a mission.

They’ve started a new jewelry collection inspired by the motto “service first.”

For every purchase, 3% of the pre-tax price is distributed between three charities: Headstrong, Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

Army veterans Mike Burns and Al Vallejos joined the PIX11 Morning News to explain how making a purchase from their first-of-its-kind brand is an act of service in itself.

Learn more about the unique collection at Service First jewelry’s website.