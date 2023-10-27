NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Mets have received permission from the Milwaukee Brewers to speak with Craig Counsell about managing the team. That is, if he is willing to take the Mets job.
by: Marc Malusis
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Mets have received permission from the Milwaukee Brewers to speak with Craig Counsell about managing the team. That is, if he is willing to take the Mets job.
