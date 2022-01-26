NY may boost unemployment benefits, delay employer tax hikes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York could boost weekly benefits for laid-off workers and delay unemployment tax hikes for employers under a bill that passed the Senate this week.

The state Senate unanimously voted Tuesday to pass the legislation sponsored by state Sen. Anna Kaplan, a Democrat of Long Island. The bill now awaits a vote in the Assembly.

The office of Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.

State lawmakers hope to help an economy that’s rebounding but at a slower pace than the nation. New York’s 6.2% unemployment rate in December was more than two points higher than the national rate.