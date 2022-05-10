ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man imprisoned for the past 59 years for strangling and raping a teenage girl has been granted parole at age 88.

James Moore, a former landscaper from the Rochester area, is scheduled to be released around June 6, after the state parole board granted him parole after his previous 20 requests were denied, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. The decision came after his most recent parole hearing in late April.

Moore, New York’s longest-serving prison inmate, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison for the 1962 killing of 14-year-old Pamela Moss, of Penfield.