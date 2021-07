TAYLOR, N.Y. — A man was fatally shot with a crossbow as he and another man tried to kill a skunk in upstate New York, police said.

James R. Parker Jr., 58, was struck with an arrow from a crossbow at around 9 p.m. Friday in the central New York town of Taylor, according to state police.

Investigators believe Parker and another man were trying to kill a skunk outside of a home when the other man unintentionally hit Parker with an arrow.

The investigation is ongoing.