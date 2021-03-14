NY man put under house arrest in US Capitol assault case

Pro-Trump rioters break into the Capitol building in Washington DC on Jan. 6

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP)

NEW YORK — A judge put an upstate New York man under house arrest while he faces charges of ripping away a police officer’s badge and radio during the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Magistrate H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. freed Thomas Sibick from jail over the objections of federal prosecutors on Friday at a hearing in Buffalo.

Sibick is facing disorderly conduct, assault and other charges related to the Jan. 6 riot in Washington that’s resulted in arrests of several New York residents.

A message was left Sibick’s attorney on Saturday.

