MEDFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man was busted with a kilo of cocaine and a heap of fentanyl that he allegedly planned to sell from his home, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

A search warrant was executed on 40-year-old Nathaniel Howell’s Medford home on Nov. 2. Suffolk County police recovered the drugs along with $305,000 in cash, court documents revealed.

“Our investigators recovered a significant amount of lethal narcotics that the defendant allegedly planned to sell from his residence,” said Tierney. “My office will continue to stop any deadly venture that profits off of overdoses, fuels addiction, and breaks families.”

Howell is facing the following charges: one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and one count of criminal using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

If convicted on the top charge, Howell could face 15 to 30 years in prison.8

Howell is due back in court on Jan. 4, 2024.

