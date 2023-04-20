NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York man was caught with a gun in his carry-on bag at John F. Kennedy Airport on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Sullivan County resident was going through a security check when officers spotted the unloaded weapon, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The gun was packed with a magazine containing five bullets, the TSA said.

The man told authorities that he packed his own bag but the gun wasn’t his. He was arrested on a weapons charge and the gun was confiscated, officials said.

The TSA has recovered four guns at JFK this year.