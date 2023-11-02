LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man is accused of posing as an ICE agent while he ate at a restaurant on Long Island Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said 53-year-old Andy Kwok, of Delmar, was allegedly seen dressed as a customs and border protection officer while eating at K City Hot Pot and Sushi in Levittown. Another ICE agent eating at the restaurant had seen Kwok and reported him to police, according to authorities.

Kwok also has a fake ID and what appeared to be a firearm holstered on his hip, according to authorities.

He’s been charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Nassau County police are asking anyone who could have information on Kwok posing as an ICE agent to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. You may also contact Homeland Security Investigations at 1-866-DHS-2ICE or 1-646-989-0607.

