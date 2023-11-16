NEW YORK (PIX11) – A New York man was arrested in Washington, D.C. after he allegedly attacked police officers during a protest outside of the Democratic National Committee headquarters, according to Capitol Police.

Ruben Arthur Camacho, 24, of Woodbridge, allegedly slammed a police officer into a garage door and punched another officer in the face, according to authorities. He’s been charged with assault on a police officer, police said.

The protest at the DNC was calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to the Associated Press.

Protesters allegedly moved trash cans in front of exits, pepper-sprayed officers and tried to pick up a bike rack, according to authorities.

If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace Action, the groups that organized the protest, accused Capitol Police of injuring over 90 protesters. They claim protesters were rushed by police without warning. Organizers said protesters were pepper-sprayed, dragged by their hair and violently handled by police.

Capitol Police said there were members of Congress in the DNC at the time of the protest and that six officers were injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

