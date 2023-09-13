NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lunar New Year is now a holiday for all public schools in New York, following legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul declared Asian Lunar New Year a public school holiday across the state on Saturday. All public schools will be closed for the holiday in observance of the Lunar New Year, on Feb. 10, 2024.

This comes after several New York lawmakers pushed for the state to recognize Lunar New Year as a public holiday.

“By designating Lunar New Year as an official school holiday, we are taking an important step in recognizing the importance of New York’s AAPI community and the rich diversity that makes New York so great,” Hochul said. “It is not just a day off from school – it is an opportunity for our children to learn about and celebrate their own or different cultures and traditions.”

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, is celebrated by millions of Asians worldwide and draws thousands to New York City’s Chinatown each year.

