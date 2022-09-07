NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life was sold at the Mega Dream Corp. convenience store in Jackson Heights, Queens back in 2021. The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-23-30-55-58, with a Cash Ball of 1.

The winner only had a year — until Sept. 9, 2022 — to claim the prize. Someone has come forward and the New York lottery launched a review of the claim.

There’s a second unclaimed ticket in New York that’s set to expire soon. So far, no one’s claimed the Mega Millions $1 million prize. That second-prize winning ticket is from the Sept. 28, 2021 drawing, officials said. It was sold at the Broadway Newsstand on Broadway near Dyckman Street in Inwood. Though the ticket did not match the gold Mega Ball, which would have made it a jackpot winner, it did match the five white balls of 18-30-43-68-69, good for $1 million. As with the Cash4Life ticket, the deadline to claim the prize is one year after the drawing, or Sept. 28, 2022.