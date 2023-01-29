NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lottery player in New York took home a whopping $200,000 with a Power Play win on Saturday, lottery officials said.

The Power Play prize-winning ticket was bought at Uptown Service Station Corp. on First Avenue in Manhattan. Two others won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

A ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Lex & 103 Inc. on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan, according to lottery officials. Another $50,000 ticket was bought at Sanat Cards and Gifts on 73rd Avenue in Oaklans Gardens.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Powerball drawing were: 2, 18, 23, 27 and 47. The Powerball was 15.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

