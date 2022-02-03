ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. New York State Lt. Gov. David Paterson will be sworn in here on March 17, replacing Gov. Eliot Spitzer who resigned last week in a prostitution scandal.(Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, both the Senate and Assembly passed the New York State Congressional redistricting map.

Wednesday’s vote comes after the Independent Redistricting Commission, comprised of five Democrats and five Republicans, failed to present one single set of maps to state lawmakers. The New York State Legislature came up with its own maps for the Assembly and Senate, as well as a map for Congress.

“We are trying to do our best to draw them fairly and to unravel some of the unfair things that have been baked into these maps over the years. And that has been the bulk of our work— really trying to remove the effects of political gerrymandering from the maps,” stated Democratic Senator, Michael Gianaris, who is on the committee responsible for creating the new districts.

Republicans, however, disapprove of the way the new lines have been drawn.

“We’re supposed to do it pursuant to the laws in our constitution, and clearly, I think with these congressional lines, I think there is a case for a lawsuit. Ultimately, I think there will be a court that will end up drawing these lines,” said Will Barclay, Assembly Republican Leader.

The proposed maps would give the Democratic party an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts. Republicans currently hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress.

Democratic leaders have defended the maps as addressing the reality of New York’s population shifts over the past decade. But the maps will mean reelection trouble for several Republican members of the U.S. House.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said time is of the essence to get the maps passed.

“The candidates also need to know certainly as soon as possible,” stated Hochul. “They need to know the lines, so they can make a decision. Do they run; do they not run. What is involved in there because the elections are literally just a few months away.”

The New York State legislature redistricting maps will be voted on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.