NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some of New York’s top leaders have joined the fight to help victims of human trafficking.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Sunday announced support of bipartisan bills to help identify and rescue trafficking victims, assist them in recovery and improve the ways data is collected.

Trafficking victims are often charged with crimes such as conspiracy, money laundering and drug trafficking. The new bills would also expunge criminal records of victims and encourage all states to adopt rights and protections for those victims.

The bills were announced days after five men who operated a family-run sex trafficking ring from Mexico to New York were sentenced to long prison terms. For more than a decade this specific ring forced teens as young as 14 years old into sex work around the region, including New York City, Long Island and New Jersey.

“Our fight against human trafficking is one of the greatest human rights cases and causes of our time. I’m fully committed to passing these two bills and working with all of you to help survivors rebuild their lives, to combat this scourge on society, and to end modern day slavery,” said Gillibrand.

Lawmakers said there were 11,000 cases of human trafficking in 2020. New York is ranked the fourth-highest state for reported cases.