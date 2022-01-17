NY leaders mark MLK Day with calls to pass federal voting rights legislation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — During the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrations, local leaders spoke of the need to pass federal voting rights legislation in honor of his legacy.

In an interview with PIX11 News, Brooklyn Congressman and Chair of the House Democratic Caucus Hakeem Jeffries noted, “the right to vote is under assault all across America.” According to the Brennan Center for Justice, in the past year, 19 states have enacted laws that make it harder for Americans to vote.

“Particularly as it relates to often low-income communities, young people, and communities of color,” Jeffries added.

Last week the House passed key voters’ rights legislation that Jeffries says would ensure “that every single voter across America has the ability to vote in an unobstructed way, can participate in voting, by voting early, that there are adequate poll sites that are available and every single community that there is automatic voter registration.” But the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act were both expected to cause major showdowns in the United States Senate, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was willing to admit it would be an uphill battle. Senate Republicans have argued the bills infringe upon states’ rights to run their own elections.

“No mistake about it, it’s been a tough fight,” Schumer said on Monday during the BAM MLK Day commemoration. “One of the toughest fights of my career. “

At the National Action Network’s annual commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Harlem, some of the most influential leaders in New York State stood together with Rev. Al Sharpton to offer a united message inspired by King’s legacy.

“You cannot honor Martin Luther King without the vote,” Sharpton said.