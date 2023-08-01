NEW YORK (PIX11) – With more than 56,000 migrants in New York City’s care, and hundreds more arriving daily, pressure is ramping up on the federal government to do something to help.

PIX11 News pressed U.S. Reps. Dan Goldman and Jerry Nadler and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on what they are doing to address the worsening migrant crisis.

Goldman said he has pushed for Homeland Security officials to embed themselves with New York’s response, which is beginning this week.

“Once that is happening and they see what is going on here in the city, we think that there will be the urgency needed to at a minimum offer temporary protected status to northern triangle countries who are desperate to work,” Goldman said.

Temporary protected status would allow migrants to work while awaiting their asylum cases.

Gillibrand said she is calling for an expansion of refugee welcome centers that have been used for Afghan refugees.

“That actually can provide things like health care, housing, social consultation, services,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand said the White House is listening and has taken meetings with her and others to discuss the crisis.

Gillibrand believes President Joe Biden has done as much as he legally can and has suffered a number of judicial losses. However, she wants the White House to consider using extra-judicial actions and emergency authorities to work around Congress.

“We will get sued. We will take it to court. We may lose, but that is time folks can actually be working,“ Gillibrand said.

Nadler refused to criticize the president for not acting with more urgency.

“I think they are doing what they can given the restraints, and the fact they have to operate within the law,” Nadler said.

Like Gillibrand and Goldman, Nadler said the crisis may persist until – and if – Democrats take back full control of Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform.