NY leaders call on Cuomo to follow CDC guidelines, ditch mask mandates

FILE – In this July 8, 2020, file photo, Stephane Labossiere, right, with the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, hands out masks and printed information about free COVID-19 testing in Brooklyn being offered by NYC Health + Hospitals, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Six of New York’s county executives are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to update the state’s COVID-19 protocols in accord with new CDC’s guidelines that ease rules for fully vaccinated people.

The bipartisan group of county executives cited Thursday’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that vaccinated Americans could stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

“New York needs to follow the science-backed guidance of the CDC,” the officials said in a joint statement Sunday. “As we continue to see active cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropping day by day and more people receiving vaccinations, the Governor should implement the CDC’s common-sense guidance. We also encourage residents who have not been vaccinated to make that a priority so efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 can be successful.”

Several states changed their COVID-19 rules after the CDC announcement. A spokesperson for the Cuomo’s office said state government and the health department are reviewing the new guidance.

On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said that New Jersey will keep indoor mask mandates for now, but vaccinated people can ditch masks outdoors.