NY lawmakers wrap up 2021 work, but may return

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York lawmakers are done with their official work this year, but legislative leaders said Friday that they could return to deal with unfinished business.

The state Assembly continued its work into the early morning hours of Friday, ending a legislative session marked by the legalization of pot sales and the passage of a state budget that is set to hike taxes on millionaires.

The Senate had already ended its session Thursday.

A host of other bills passed both bodies and legislative leaders will now decide when to send those bills to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Those include several criminal justice bills and a bill to speed up the counting of absentee ballots.