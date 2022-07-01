NEW YORK (PIX11) — The extraordinary session of the New York state Legislature convened to draft new gun control measures will also affirm the right to abortion access in the Empire State, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.

“Recent Supreme Court rulings have threatened the rights of New Yorkers to make decisions about their own bodies and our right to protect New Yorkers from gun violence, but we refuse to stand idly by, and we must act,” the governor said in a statement.

State lawmakers assembled for a special session in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on June 23 to strike down a New York law requiring that gun-license applicants demonstrate a particular need to be armed in public. That ruling is expected to increase the amount of guns on the streets of major cities across the country, including New York City.

Now, lawmakers will also respond to the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal Roe v. Wade the very next day, on June 24. That high court decision, nearly 50 years after the initial Roe v. Wade ruling, cleared the way for individual states to enact abortion bans.

Vowing action, Hochul called the twin rulings “reckless.”

“We will enact legislation to strengthen our laws on concealed carry weapons, and building on our nation-leading protections for abortion patients and providers, New York State will take an unprecedented step toward enshrining the fundamental right to abortion access into our State Constitution,” she said. “Let me be clear: We will do everything in our power to protect New Yorkers.”

Lawmakers in Albany were already working to quickly pass a new package of gun control measures to blunt the effects of the June 23 ruling.