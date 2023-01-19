NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the day approaches, a number of New York lawmakers have pushed the state to recognize Lunar New Year as a public holiday.

Assemblymember William Colton introduced a bill on the subject in the 2021-2022 legislative session. He and Assemblymember Grace Lee, who was elected in November of 2022, have pushed for the calendar change.

Colton plans to reintroduce his bill in the next legislative session. He’s said declaring Lunar New Year as a public holiday will promote increased awareness of both Asian history and tradition.

“This bill is personal to me as an Asian American and it recognizes the incredible diversity and cultural contributions of Asian Americans in New York State,” Lee tweeted.

More than 1,600 people have also signed a petition to make Lunar New Year a state holiday in New York.

“The State of New York is composed of residents with a wide array of cultural backgrounds and people with Asian heritage represent a large percentage of New York State’s population. It is imperative for a state as inclusive as New York to recognize and acknowledge that diversity,” Susan Zhuang, who started the petition, wrote. “Therefore, we urge the state legislature to make Lunar New Year an official holiday in New York State. This will allow families with Asian heritage to keep their tradition by celebrating and observing an important cultural day.”