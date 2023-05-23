NEW YORK (PIX11) – Two New York lawmakers say education is the answer to anti-Asian hate in the Empire State.

Sen. John Liu (D-Queens) and Assemblywoman Grace Lee (D-Manhattan) have co-sponsored a bill that would require schools to include the contributions of Asian Americans in their history and social studies courses. If passed into law, the bill would empower New York’s Education Department to develop coursework for elementary, middle, and high school students that covers the history of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Students would learn about how Chinese laborers helped to build the transcontinental railroad and how the U.S. government confined Japanese Americans to internment camps during World War II.

The bill’s sponsors are trying hard to pass it into law during this legislative session with the hope that education will help put an end to anti-Asian hate and violence.