NEW YORK (PIX11) — On the same day the alleged Buffalo shooter pleaded not guilty to gunning down ten people inside a supermarket last month, the New York assembly answered by passing sweeping new gun legislation.

“We have done a lot. On a national level, they are talking about the things we’ve already done,” Andrea Stewart-Cousins, New York Senate majority leader, said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement on Friday regarding the development.

“This comprehensive package will close loopholes, give law enforcement the tools they need to prevent easy access to guns and stop the sale of dangerous weapons to 18-year-olds,” she said.

Lawmakers in the state explained why the recent move was necessary.

“These types of guns that are used in these horrific mass shootings, we don’t have a federal law and New York needs to fill the void with this legislation,” Sen. Brad Hoylman said.

The legislature voted along party lines.

On the final day of the session, law banning anyone under the age of 21 from buying or having a semi-automatic rifle and also requiring anyone buying one to get a license, something previously only required for handguns, has been put into place.

The law will also restrict civilians from buying body armor, like what was used by the killer in Buffalo three weeks ago.

Another major change will help law enforcement solve crimes — new guns will have to be able to microstamp serial numbers on shell casings.

“When the gun is fired, the casing falls on the ground and law enforcement can use that number to track the gun’s owner,” Rep. Linda Rosenthal said.

Many Republicans opposed the new limitations, arguing they’d inconvenience law-abiding gun owners.

“If we want to protect our children in schools, we should fund and mandate an armed SRO in every single school building in New York State,” Sen. George Borello said.