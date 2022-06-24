NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City and State liberal lawmakers continue working on drafting legislation to ban guns in crowded spaces on Friday following the Supreme Court’s ruling on concealed carry.

“We do not need people entering our subways, our restaurants, our movie theaters with concealed weapons,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We don’t need more guns on our streets.”

The High Court’s decision would soon allow New Yorkers to carry anywhere except what is deemed “sensitive locations”. The city council speaker is aiming to classify any location with 10,000 people or more per square mile as “a sensitive location,” which is most of the five boroughs.

Mayor Eric Adams said this decision had been a cause for sleepless nights.

“We cannot allow New York to become the ‘Wild Wild West.’ That is unacceptable, this decision has created,” Adams said. “We will not allow our city to live in fear that everyone around us is armed and that any altercation could evolve into a shootout.”

Second Amendment advocates have argued this is about responsible gun ownership and the right to self-defense. New permits would still be subject to scrutiny and background checks from law enforcement. The ruling will affect about a quarter of the U.S. population, including states like New Jersey.

